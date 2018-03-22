Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield students show off variety of talents

Nashua-Plainfield students show off variety of talents

Thu, 03/22/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

There are many talented students who attend Nashua-Plainfield High School and many got to see the students perform during the 1st annual Variety Show which was held on Tuesday evening.
Students were able to show their talents whether it was singing, playing an instrument, acting, or even magic. The Large Group Speech students were able to show their performance in Short Film, “The Christmas Break-In” while the National History Day Group showed their website “Iran Hostage Crisis.”

For more on this story, see the March 22 Nashua Reporter.

