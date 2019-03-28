Nashua-Plainfield students take center stage at New Hampton museum

It is without a doubt one of Jill Eike’s favorite times of the year at the Carnegie Cultural Center.

“Every year during National Youth Art Month, we showcase students,” said the director of the New Hampton museum, “and every year, I’m just blown away at how talented our young people are when it comes to art.”

And this year, Nashua-Plainfield is taking center stage as dozens of works from the district’s K-12 students are on display at the Carnegie through April 7, and an artists’ reception will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nashua-Plainfield art instructor Dan Falco said he’s excited about both the exhibit that is titled “Snapshots from NP” and the reception.

