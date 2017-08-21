Nashua-Plainfield to use two voting centers for school election

Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Randy Strabala knows it seems strange that some voters will literally drive past the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center on their way to vote in Plainfield.

“There’s really no way to make this work perfectly,” he said, “and we just had to make a choice.”

And the options for the School Board when it came to next month’s school election were this: Have one voting center, save a little money but annoy voters who would have to drive to Nashua to cast a ballot or have two voting centers, avoid any potential election fraud but annoy voters in Floyd County who would have to drive to Plainfield to cast ballots.

The School Board on Monday picked the latter option, but it also asked Strabala to promote the fact that absentee balloting is available to residents.

