Nashua-Plainfield voters approve PPEL; Willsher, Dean elected to City Council

Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:16pm Bob Fenske
Anthofer will be city's new mayor; two council seats remain undecided
By: 
Bob Fenske

Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools will keep a voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy in place for 10 years after voters approved renewing the levy commonly referred to by its acronym, PPEL, during Tuesday night’s election.

The renewal received 173 votes while 100 residents voted against the measure that will allow Nashua-Plainfield to continue collect $1.34 per $1,000 valuation to help fund technology upgrades and maintenance, the purchases of buses and other vehicles, maintaining buildings and grounds and buying software for the district.

On the city side of Tuesday’s election, Nashua elected two new members to the City Council as Ernest Willsher received 115 votes while Rhonda Dean earned a seat with 71 votes. Samantha Johnson finished third with 63 votes while Virginia Ginny Olsen garnered 60 votes.

Nashua residents also elected a new mayor as Alex Anthofer ran unopposed for the office currently held by Butch Betsinger, who did not seek a second term. Anthofer has served on the City Council for the past two years, and his ascension to mayor will mean the City Council will either have to appoint a replacement or call for a special election. No one filed for a fourth seat, a two-year term to fill a vacancy, and write-in votes were not scheduled to be tabulated until Wednesday.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 4 Reporter

