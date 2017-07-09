Nashua police chief heading to West Union

Nashua’s police chief is leaving his hometown and headed east.

Paul Becthold turned in his letter of resignation to the City Council Tuesday night after accepting a position as the new police chief in West Union earlier in the day.

Many of the residents of the community who attended the meeting where upset and angry they will be losing their police chief whom as one person said, has been “a valuable police officer, a friend and active community member.”



For more of this story, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter