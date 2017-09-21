Nashua police chief heading into West Union

Nashua’s police chief is leaving his home town and headed east.

Paul Becthold turned in his letter of resignation, effective Oct. 13, to the City Council earlier this month after accepting a position as the new police chief in West Union earlier in the day.

Many of the residents of the community who attended the meeting where upset and angry they will be losing their police chief whom as one person said, has been “a valuable police officer, a friend and active community member.”

“I am looking to advance my career,” said Becthold. “The town is thriving and everyone’s welcoming.”

He said the decision to move away from his home town was not taken lightly, but he felt that West Union presented good opportunities for both him and his family.



For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter