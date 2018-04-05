Nashua Police greet patrons, raise $338

Chicken, pizza and the Nashua Police Department all had one thing in common on Monday evening; they all were at Pizza Ranch in Waverly.

A great meal was had by all who attended the Community Impact Fundraising Event to support the Nashua Police Department Community Policing Program. A total of $338.30, the sum of a portion of the sales at $117.67 and any tips left on the tables or the jar, $220.63, will go toward current and future programs like Star Student, Bike Rodeo, Officer Friendly, community education and safety programs.

“Nice to see community members coming out,” Officer Ben Scholl said.

