Home / News / Nashua Police greet patrons, raise $338

Nashua Police greet patrons, raise $338

Fri, 05/04/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Chicken, pizza and the Nashua Police Department all had one thing in common on Monday evening; they all were at Pizza Ranch in Waverly.
A great meal was had by all who attended the Community Impact Fundraising Event to support the Nashua Police Department Community Policing Program. A total of $338.30, the sum of a portion of the sales at $117.67 and any tips left on the tables or the jar, $220.63, will go toward current and future programs like Star Student, Bike Rodeo, Officer Friendly, community education and safety programs.
“Nice to see community members coming out,” Officer Ben Scholl said.
— For more on this story, see the May 3 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here