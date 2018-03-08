Nashua police sound warning on a possible predator

The Nashua Police Department is warning citizens about a possible sexual predator targeting area teens via Facebook Messenger.

The NPD received two reports on Sunday and a third Sunday night. Once the NPD alert went up on Facebook, numerous others confirmed that they, too, had received the same contact. Some had ignored it, some had blocked the profile, some had reported it to Facebook’s administrative services.

“We’ve had multiple reports today of this profile on Facebook sending messages to our local youth,” the NPD’s message read. “This is a fake profile and the conversation starts like the image you see."

