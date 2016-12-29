Home / News / Nashua postmaster retires after 27 years in town

Nashua postmaster retires after 27 years in town

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 5:00pm Brittany
Tom Combs said goodbye to post office
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Retirement is what the goal is for all but Friday Postmaster Tom Combs made his goal a reality. Combs’ has been the Nashua postmaster for almost 27 years and loves working with the people.“It was time,” said Combs when asked why he was retiring.  Combs’ does not have any big plans right now but will enjoy his retirement and the Christmas holiday with his family.Combs moved to the Nashua Post Office from Protivin where he was the postmaster. Nashua was a bigger post office and a good opportunity for his career so he applied for the position. The move proved to be a great choice for him and the Nashua community.For the complete story see the 12/29/2016 Nashua Reporter.

