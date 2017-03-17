Nashua program introduces students to law enforcement

The Nashua Police Department and the Nashua-Plainfield High School recently started a new program that allows students interested in criminal justice to job shadow the Nashua Police Officers.Chief of Police, Paul Becthold, said that Keaton Clauson and Hunter Gallmeyer, both juniors at Nashua-Plainfield, approached him to ask if they could start a ride-a-long program. Becthold said he spoke with the City Council, officials at the high school, the high school business teacher, Levi Murch, parents and the other officers. It was decided that this would benefit the city by getting more people interested in law enforcement.“We have been seeing fewer people applying to be officers in this area,” Becthold said, “so this is an important program.”For the complete story see the 3/16/2017 Nashua Reporter.