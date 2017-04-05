Nashua Prom 2017!

Hair, makeup, dresses, tuxes and of course all the accessories were all in place Saturday evening for Nashua-Plainfield High School’s annual celebration of prom.And it turned out to be magical night for students attending this year’s event that was themed “Once Upon a Starry Night.”The beautifully decorated gymnasium made the event feel like a dream for the students with the many lights.The Nashua-Plainfield junior class and their parents worked hard throughout the year planning for the evening as they held as number of fundraisers to make it a memorable night.The grand march, which had an admission fee to help FCCLA students attend the national convention in Tennessee this summer, included 54 couples, who paraded before a packed house.After the couples were done posing for pictures, there was an auction led by Dawson Schmitt, and a pergola built by Nashua-Plainfield industrial technology students was sold.For the complete story see the 5/4/2017 Nashua Reporter.