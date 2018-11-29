Home / News / Nashua Public Library kicks off Christmas-themed programs

Nashua Public Library kicks off Christmas-themed programs

Thu, 11/29/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske

A children’s Christmas ornament painting workshop was held at the Nashua Public Library on Wednesday afternoon.
Children brought their parents to the library to paint an ornament to hang on their Christmas trees at home. Each child took a clear bulb, poured paint into it and then swirled the paint around to create a design of their choosing.
This will be just one of the Christmas workshops the library will be hosting this holiday season.
