Nashua Public Library News

Stop into the library and see what is new! We are always getting new items for you to check out. If we don’t have it we can get it thru interlibrary loan. Just ask! Upcoming events at the library this month and in the future: January 11th ~ Library Board Meeting 7 p.m.February 4th ~ Take your child to the library day! February 4th ~ LEGO’s in the library 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Nashua Public Library is pleased to announce the newest service to our library for the community and beyond to use. We now have an updated website that has been provided by the State Library of Iowa. Our new website is www.nashua.lib.ia.us. Check it out!!NEW DVD’s & BLU-RAY’s this month:Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar ChildrenStorksFlorence Foster JenkinsThe Secret Life of PetsJason BourneBridget Jones’s BabySullySome of the new books we have at the library: All the Gallant Men By: Donald StrattonPokémon Sun & Pokémon MoonRiver of Time By: Naomi JuddThe 7th Plague By: James RollinsCross the line By: James Patterson (LARGE PRINT)Turbo 23 By: Janet Evanovich (LARGE PRINT)Memorials/DonationsIn memory of Fern Eckenrod by: Janis Ort (Monetary)