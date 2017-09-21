Nashua reserve officer bumped up to part-time

More change is taking place at the Nashua Police Department, as City Council members Monday night approved hiring Reserve Officer Ben Scholl as a temporary part-time officer.

The move came less than two weeks after Police Chief Paul Becthold resigned, effective Oct. 13, after he accepted a similar position in West Union.

Scholl is currently attending Hawkeye Community College and will graduate in May.

After graduation, he said he is planning on attending the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy for nine weeks, which he has agreed to pay for himself.



For more on this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter