Home / News / Nashua reserve officer bumped up to part-time

Nashua reserve officer bumped up to part-time

Thu, 09/21/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

More change is taking place at the Nashua Police Department, as City Council members Monday night approved hiring Reserve Officer Ben Scholl as a temporary part-time officer.
The move came less than two weeks after Police Chief Paul Becthold resigned, effective Oct. 13, after he accepted a similar position in West Union.
Scholl is currently attending Hawkeye Community College and will graduate in May.
After graduation, he said he is planning on attending the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy for nine weeks, which he has agreed to pay for himself.
 

For more on this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here