Nashua resident raises money at hockey game

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Ice hockey, students, teachers, parents, fans and cold hard cash made Saturday evening, Feb. 16, a night to remember for Nashua resident Sarah O’Neill.
Most teachers do not have the chance to do what O’Neill was able to do on Saturday evening during the Waterloo Blackhawks game against the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Young Arena in Waterloo was packed and 10 lucky teachers were chosen to participate in the second annual Dash For Cash sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc.
O’Neill teaches orchestra at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, and some of her students were able to cheer her on at the game.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 28 Nashua Reporter.

