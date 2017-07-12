Nashua residents call for special election

Nashua residents will head back to the polls next month after a group of residents submitted a petition calling for a special election to fill two vacancies on the City Council.

The special election will be held on Jan. 23 and will fill the unexpired terms of Kyle Lane and Brenda Roberts. Lane resigned his seat in October while Roberts submitted her resignation last month.

The City Council had appointed Kristen Nosbisch to fill Lane’s vacancy, but under state law, residents can gather signatures to call for a special election, and Nosbisch said during Monday night’s meeting that she will run for one of the seats.

Resident Jake Johnson started the petition had 52 signatures when it was filed last Wednesday morning with Nashua City Clerk Rhonda Dean.

Johnson understood there would be a small cost for the City but in his opinion he felt “that the citizens should have the say in who the people are that are representing us.”

He thought the election would have had an entirely different outcome if voters had been given the opportunity to choose four people instead of just two.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a City Council Candidate will need to have 10 signatures and file nomination papers before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

