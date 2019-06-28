Nashua set to celebrate Water Over the Dam Days

Organizers are hoping Nashua residents and a bevy of visitors will “come ashore and party some more at the big ole beach bash” during Water Over the Dam Days celebration that kicks off its four-day run on Thursday.

This years annual celebration has four days packed full of fun for children of all ages. Thursday evening will begin the celebration with kids night. The pedal tractor pull, games, and activities will be held on Main Street with the Princess/Prince contest beginning at 6 p.m. The WODD Queen Contest will follow at 6:30 p.m. End the night with a movie at the Nashua Community Church or the Alex Potratz 5K Glow Run which will begin at the Husky Wellness Center.

For more on this story see the June 25 Tribune.