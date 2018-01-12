Nashua, Sheriff’s Office agree to three-year deal

The final contract for the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office to share the equivalent hours of one full-time deputy with the city of Nashua met approval Tuesday from the County Board of Supervisors.

The contract will provide Nashua with 160 hours a month of deputy coverage from July 1, 2019, through midnight June 30, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office will work closely with Nashua Police Chief Ben Scholl, who was hired at 180 hours a month earlier this month.

Nashua City Council has heard from both law enforcement departments at past meetings that sharing deputy time has been working for them.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann has said he intends for his department to help the Nashua Police, rather than take over.

City Council moved to approve a resolution 3-0 in special session Monday night that would allow the mayor and clerk to sign the three-year contract after one wording issue was fixed.

The Board of Supervisors approved the corrected final contract 4-0 on Tuesday, to be signed in Nashua.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 29 Nashua Reporter and Nov. 30 New Hampton Tribune.