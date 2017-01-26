Nashua Speech students receive II rating

The foggy conditions outside did not stop the District Large Group Speech Contest on Saturday and traveling to Waverly was a must. The Group Improvisation group arrived with big hopes of moving on to State Large Group Speech Contest in Dubuque.Saturday morning after last minute rehearsals the group had their chance to perform for the judge. Their situation was used car salesmen in a therapy session. Matthew Bottorff and Levi Williamson played the used car salesmen while Tyler Lantz counseled them. Bottorff had a problem every time someone would mention money or numbers since he sold a used car worth $200,000 for only $100. Williamson worked he said, “24/8” and this was causing problems in his marriage. Lantz was trying to help them through their problems which was hard to do since Bottorff would freak out throughout the session which the boys made funny.For the complete story see the 1/26/2017 Nashua Reporter.