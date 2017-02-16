Nashua speller makes it to all the way to Cedar Falls

Jackson Stowe, a 6th grade student from Nashua-Plainfield, is your typical 11 year old. He enjoys football, basketball and baseball. He likes riding ripsticks and occasionally he goes to the Husky Wellness Center for different activities. Jackson lives in Nashua and is the son of Kristen Stowe and Sean Stowe.Jackson has always enjoyed spelling.His favorite subjects are reading and language arts. When he started practicing for a spelling bee in school he was doing it for fun."I like to spell but I had no idea I would win the school spelling bee,” he said.Jackson won the local spelling bee and went on to Cedar Falls to participate in the Knights of Columbus spelling bee on Feb. 4.To say he was a bit anxious about the spelling bee would be an understatement."I was really, really nervous," he said. "I had practiced in school and had practiced a lot of hard words."So when the word "canning" came up, Jackson spelled it with only one “N.”"I knew right away I missed it. It was so easy and I said, ‘c-a-n-i-n-g.’"But Jackson wasn't done yet.For the complete story see the 2/16/2017 Nashua Reporter.