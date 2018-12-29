Nashua Splash Pad receives gifts

The Splash Pad committee members were excited to receive donations from both Nashua banks this last week to help fund the Splash Pad, which the committee would like to install in the spring.

A splash pad is a recreational concrete pad with various nozzles and features that spray water but little to no standing water, which is said to eliminate the need for lifeguards as there is little risk of drowning. Nashua’s is planned for Cedar View Park.

The Splash Pad committee has set a fund-raising goal of $100,000 which includes the cost of the equipment, installation of the pad and unexpected costs which might occur once the pad starts being built.

