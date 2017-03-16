Nashua students raise money for the American Heart Association

The Nashua-Plainfield Elementary and Intermediate school students went above and beyond this past year to raise money for the American Heart Association and at the end of the fundraising period, the students were rewarded with a fun afternoon of snacks and entertainment at the Husky Wellness Center.Together, the Nashua-Plainfield students raised over $8,000 for the American Heart Association through their annual Jump Rope for Heart event and money is still coming in for the annual fundraiser.Elementary and Intermediate Physical Education teachers Jill Kalvig and Tracy McGregor once again headed the campaign for the Nashua-Plainfield students in grades second through sixth and set the goal this year for $3,000 since last year the students raised over $2,800.The duo are so proud of the students and never dreamed the students would bypass their goal by so much.Friday the students had a great time at the Husky Wellness Center. The students had the chance to visit 10 different centers that were created within the Husky Wellness Center. The centers had everything from snacks, jump roping, thundersticks, basketball free shooting, scooter basketball and much more.For the complete story see the 3/16/2017 Nashua Reporter.