Nashua VFW to hold annual pancake breakfast

Pancakes will be in the air on Sunday morning when the Nashua VFW Post 6792 will be holding their annual Pancake Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will take place at the Nashua Veterans Hall on Main Street and will be a free will donation.Last year’s fundraiser helped with many of the projects throughout the year for the Nashua VFW Post. The funds raised went towards a new roof, part went to the flooring of the hall and some went to the memorial park where they honored all the branches of the military with new signs this last fall. Members of the VFW Post helped with the progress throughout the year.“Money from this year’s Pancake Breakfast will go for the ceiling and the work on a new sidewalk,” said VFW member Dan Bilharz. The more donations, the more remodeling the hall will be able to do and the community has been a big part of the great transformation of the VFW Hall on Main Street.Different fundraisers, kindness of the community and the volunteer work done is the reason why so much work has been done already and continues on.VFW Post members will be serving the public all the pancakes they can eat with all the extras which makes this benefit a great opportunity to get out and help a great cause. Come early to get the best seats.