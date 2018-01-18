Nashua voters go to the polls Tuesday

It’s the third week in January, and the Nashua City Council has yet to hold a meeting, but voters in the city will take care of that issue on Tuesday when they return to the voting booth to elect two new City Council members.

As of right now, the council has just three members — Tom Johnson, Ryan Jung and Scott Cerwinske — and because one of them was unable to attend the first two scheduled meetings of the year, that meant the council did not have enough for a quorum.

Because the City Council usually has five members, it takes three to have a quorum to legally hold a meeting.

“I haven’t been here long, but our members have great attendance. Sometimes one has to miss a meeting,” City Clerk Rhonda Dean said earlier this month, “and unfortunately, that’s the case with these two meetings.”

But by next week at this time, the Council will be back to full strength as four candidates — Rolland Cagley, Angie Dietz, Harold Kellerher and Terry McGinnis — are seeking the two vacant seats on the council that were caused when both Kyle Lane and Brenda Roberts resigned their seats this fall.

Originally, the City Council had appointed Kristen Nosbisch to fill a vacancy, but when residents petitioned the city for a special election, city leaders decided to have both vacancies filled by voters.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center, and early voting at the Chickasaw County Courthouse in New Hampton will end at 11 a.m. that day.

As of Tuesday, 15 voters had cast early ballots.

Three of the four candidates were on the ballot during November’s municipal election while the other, Dietz, decided not to seek re-election as mayor.

Dean said the plan is to hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 29, which will be held hours after the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors certify the results.