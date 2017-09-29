Nashua will have crowded ballot for Nov. 7 election

Nashua voters will have plenty to choose from when they head to the polls Nov. 7 for the municipal election.

Two candidates — Butch Betsinger and Robert Maravetz — are seeking the mayor’s office that is currently held by Angie Dietz, who is not running this fall.

And eight candidates are seeking two City Council seats.

Incumbents Rolland Cagley and Tom Johnson are being challenged by Scott Cerwinske, Harold J. Kelleher III, Dave Lentz, Terry McGinnis, Kristen Nosbisch and Kurt Schmitt.