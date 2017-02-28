Nashua will pay almost half

The Nashua City Council has agreed to pay almost half of its communications bill to Chickasaw County.And that means the proverbial ball is in the county’s court.“That means Chickasaw County has some questions it has to answer,” Sheriff Marty Hemann said Friday, the day after Nashua City Council members voted to pay $10,000 of its annual $20,255.27 bill.The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors earlier this year told city officials they had until the end of February to pay the bill or the county could shut off services for the Nashua Police Department.City officials have expressed concern about “double taxation” — pointing out that Nashua residents do pay county property taxes.The council also discussed a draft to a three-year contract that Hemann discussed with Mayor Angie Dietz. Under the terms of the contract, there would be no increase in costs for the first year of the contract and 4 percent annual increases, or about $1,000, in the final two years.For the complete story see the 2/28/2017 New Hampton Tribune.