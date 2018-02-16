Home / News / Nashua women wins $100,000 lottery prize

Nashua women wins $100,000 lottery prize

Fri, 02/16/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Ticket bought at Nashua Kwik Star
By: 
From the Iowa Lottery

A Chickasaw County woman has claimed a $100,000 lottery prize.

Maria Janssen, 65, of Nashua was in shock after she claimed the 16th of 17 top prizes of $100,000 available in the lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game.

“Counted it, the numbers, and recounted it,” Janssen explained. “Took it down to Kwik Star, had somebody else scan it.”

Janssen bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 201 Greenwood Ave. in Nashua. She brought her son with her as she claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City.

“He’s in disbelief, too,” Janssen said.

Janssen, who works in Charles City, said this win will certainly help her out.

“I’m still working. I plan on working for a few more years yet,” she said. “But this sure will make some changes in life, ease up a few things.”

The $100,000 Mega Crossword scratch game is a $10 scratch game.

