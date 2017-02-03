National guard visits Nashua-Plainfield High School

Iowa Army National Guard Sergeant Adam Murphy visited the Nashua - Plainfield High School last week to tell the students about the National Guard and to let them go through an 80 foot blow up obstacle course.Physical Education teacher Al Frost said that the National Guard comes in every year and speaks to the students about the National Guard and also brings something fun and exciting for the students to do. "In years past they have brought paint ball, a rock wall, night vision goggles and human hamster balls." Frost said the kids have a blast and some even join the guard.Murphy, who has been in the guard since 2009, works full time for the National Guard. "I joined to get financial help for college. I fell in love with it and now work full time for the National Guard."For the complete story see the 3/2/2017 Nashua Reporter.