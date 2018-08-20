Home / News / National Night Out draws big crowd to fairgrounds

National Night Out draws big crowd to fairgrounds

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 9:14am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The sound of the Mercy Air Med helicopter from Mason City swept the crowd and attracted spectators as it landed at the Big 4 Fairgrounds on Tuesday evening [Aug. 7], for Nashua’s National Night Out.
Despite the weather, which changed the venue, more than 200 people attended the event hosted by the Nashua Police Department.
After the landing, parents and children excitedly checked out the equipment in the helicopter and asked questions of the medical team amid snapping photos.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 16 Nashua Reporter.

