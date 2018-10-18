National VFW Auxiliary president visits Nashua

Snow falling was not on the agenda when National Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary President Sandi Kriebel visited Nashua on Sunday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Kriebel said she was thrilled when she found out she was going to be visiting Nashua along with the famous Little Brown Church during a tour of northeast Iowa.

“I am a historic buff and they surprised me,” said Kriebel. She was very excited to go on the Iowa tour and told her staff she wanted to go to the Little Brown Church. During her visit to the church she was able to ring the legendary bell and able to pick up a thimble for her collection.

After visiting the church, Kriebel arrived at the Ralph W. Nicholson VFW Post 6792 on Main Street where the Nashua VFW Auxiliary and VFW members held a reception in her honor.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 18 Nashua Reporter.