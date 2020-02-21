NEIC taking a ‘step back’ to mull options

The news about a possible conference realignment for New Hampton High School and its fellow members of the Northeast Iowa Conference is pretty much on hold.

“Right now, we’re really looking at our options,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said recently, “and I think we’re taking a step back to find out what’s best for us.”

Jurrens said the conference schools have notified Mason City that it is putting its application “on hold” while it continues to study the future of the league that was founded in 1920. Mason City’s application in December and what appears the imminent departure of Oelwein to the North Iowa Cedar League have called into the question the longterm viability of the NEIC, which sponsors athletics, an annual music festival and leadership conferences.

