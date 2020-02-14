New bank with familiar name coming to New Hampton

Security State Bank is planning to return to New Hampton, although this is a different Security State Bank.

The bank, based out of the small northwest Iowa town of Sutherland, announced it would open a branch office in New Hampton in the next 60 or so days that will be based at the site of an old credit union office on 923 N. Linn Ave.

And it will be led by a familiar face, former Fidelity Bank & Trust Market President Grant Anderson, and two of his co-workers, Dustin Lewis and Nick Winter.

