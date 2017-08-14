Home / News / New bowling alley owners ready to roll
Josh and Laura Novak, along with their children Braxton and Ella, have thrown their lives into Bowlaway Lanes since purchasing the New Hampton bowling alley earlier this summer.

New bowling alley owners ready to roll

Mon, 08/14/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Novaks put in plenty of hours since purchasing Bowlaway
By: 
Dorothy Huber

 

Some important events have happened in bowling alleys for Josh Novak.
For example, his met his wife Laura while playing in a mixed league in Mason City. That was a life-changer. 
But so too was a recent event, when the couple found out Bowlaway Lanes was for sale at a bowling tournament.
The alley, one that had been for sale for several years, finally found a buyer.
“We found out it was for sale on a Saturday, that Monday we met with Maxine and Dale [Skoda] and within two weeks we had a price negotiated, it all went pretty smoothly,” said Josh Novak.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 15 Tribune

