New bowling alley owners ready to roll

Some important events have happened in bowling alleys for Josh Novak.

For example, his met his wife Laura while playing in a mixed league in Mason City. That was a life-changer.

But so too was a recent event, when the couple found out Bowlaway Lanes was for sale at a bowling tournament.

The alley, one that had been for sale for several years, finally found a buyer.

“We found out it was for sale on a Saturday, that Monday we met with Maxine and Dale [Skoda] and within two weeks we had a price negotiated, it all went pretty smoothly,” said Josh Novak.

