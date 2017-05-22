A new chapter begins

Emma Nicolaisen asked her fellow graduates to be a plant.

Danni Priestley implored her fellow soon-to-be alumni at New Hampton High School to be a “Froot Loop” in a bowl of “Cheerios.”

And Brianna White reminded her fellow students that “it’s always a great day be a Chickasaw.”

Throw in School Board President Joe Rosonke’s talk about “time” and it was another memorable commencement program as 79 seniors received their diplomas Sunday afternoon.

Yes, it was your typical commencement, but for those seniors and their parents watching them open a new chapter of life, it was a day that will be remembered for a good, long while.

