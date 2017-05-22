Home / News / A new chapter begins

A new chapter begins

Mon, 05/22/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
New Hampton’s 79 graduates asked to be ‘Froot Loop’ in the world
By: 
Bob Fenske

Emma Nicolaisen asked her fellow graduates to be a plant.
Danni Priestley implored her fellow soon-to-be alumni at New Hampton High School to be a “Froot Loop” in a bowl of “Cheerios.”
And Brianna White reminded her fellow students that “it’s always a great day be a Chickasaw.”
Throw in School Board President Joe Rosonke’s talk about “time” and it was another memorable commencement program as 79 seniors received their diplomas Sunday afternoon.
Yes, it was your typical commencement, but for those seniors and their parents watching them open a new chapter of life, it was a day that will be remembered for a good, long while.

For the complete story see the 5/23/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

