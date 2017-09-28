New chief ready to go to work

Nashua’s new police chief is ready for the new responsibilities he will take on after he was tabbed by Nashua Mayor Angie Dietz to take over for Paul Becthold.

Becthold resigned in early September after he was named West Union’s police chief, and at a Sept. 18 City Council meeting, Dietz announced she was appointing Travis Marvin as the city’s new police chief.

“I would like to increase officer accountability and manage them a little closer,” said Marvin, who celebrated his five-year anniversary with the Nashua Police Department this past July.

“I want to write a few more standard operating procedures,” Marvin said, “and attempt to repair any negative feelings people may feel towards the department through an increase of community orientated policing.”

Marvin received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and graduated in 2004 from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Before arriving in Nashua, he worked as a police office in Marion for eight years.

In Nashua, he was appointed a sergeant and was acting police chief when Becthold was injured and unable to work for several months.



