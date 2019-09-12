Home / News / The new chief in town
New Hampton’s new fire chief, Toby Schwickerath, is a 13-year veteran of the department and he says he’s excited to lead what he believes is a first-class organization of dedicated volunteers, who have great support from their families and the community.

The new chief in town

Mon, 12/09/2019 - 11:07am Bob Fenske
Schwickerath excited for new position, pays tribute to former chief and fellow firefighters
By: 
Bob Fenske

Toby Schwickerath knows transitions are never easy, and while he’s proud of the New Hampton Fire Department’s history and tradition, he’s also looking to the future.

The 39-year-old Schwickerath was elected fire chief by the department’s members during annual elections and officially replaced Steve Geerts, who has led the department for 24 years and was defeated by Schwickerath in last month’s election.

“I think we had some people who were ready for a change,” he said, “and look, I know this isn’t easy for Steve, but when they nominated me, I felt like I was ready.”

For more on this story see the December 10 Tribune.

