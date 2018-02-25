New city clerk ready to get started

New Hampton’s new city clerk — or soon-to-be new city clerk to be exact — can’t wait to get started, but Karen Clemens is also beyond grateful that she has a few more months of mentoring from the woman she will replace.

The City Council on Monday night approved Clemens’ appointment as the city’s new clerk, effective when Suellen Kolbet retires on May 25 after more than 40 years with the city.

Clemens, who has been the city’s deputy clerk since 2013, said she appreciates her boss for the help she’s given her preparing for her new job.

“She’s been wonderful,” Clemens said, “and I think she’s given both myself and Courtney [Lechtenberg, who also works in the clerk’s office] so much help. I don’t think honestly the transition could have gone any better. I feel prepared for the day she leaves because she’s been so helpful.”

Clemens first began working at the clerk’s office in 1993, and after venturing into the private sector for a few years, she returned in 2005 and worked part-time in the office and also served as the city’s meter reader for about five years.

She said she takes a lot of pride in how the city is run and how solid the city’s finances have been.

“That’s obviously what I want to see continue,” she said. “Suellen has been our go-to person for so many years, and I’m excited to have a chance to be that person now.”

