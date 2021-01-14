New council member is ready to go to work

Serving on the New Hampton City Council wasn’t necessarily on Katie Fisher’s radar; actually, it wasn’t at all.

But when the educator and owner of the Cotton Market was approached, the more she thought about it, the more she was willing.

“I think New Hampton is a cool community,” Fisher said, “with a lot of good people. I felt like, yes, I wanted to give back to the city, and hopefully, I will be able to contribute to making this an even better place.”

Fisher was sworn in at last Monday night’s City Council meeting, immediately after the City Council voted 5-0 to appoint her to finish out the term of Matt Kuhn, who resigned to take his seat on the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.

The council last month published its “intent to appoint” Kuhn’s replacement and have the new member serve out Kuhn’s at-large term, which runs through the end of this year.

