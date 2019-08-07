Home / News / New duties at the pool
Julia Havlik, one of the two new “head lifeguards,” at the New Hampton Municipal Pool keeps a watchful eye on the “deep end” of the pool last week.

New duties at the pool

Mon, 07/08/2019 - 11:40am Bob Fenske
Pool veterans take on added responsibilities at popular summer spot for kids
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Watch out pool-goers, there are new sheriffs in town! 

Isabel Pool and Julia Havlik are veteran lifeguards at the New Hampton pool and have been promoted to head guards for the summer. Both have worked at the pool for years and are enjoying their new positions. 

Michelle Nystel, the manager at the pool, says this is unusual to have two brand new head guards. 

“There has always been a returner, someone who has come back and that has been really nice to have.” 

For more on this story see the July 9 Tribune.

