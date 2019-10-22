Home / News / New gym has ‘different feeling’ for Chickasaws
Volleyball fans take in the Waukon-Decorah match during the Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday. The tournament provided the first competition to be held in the gym that was part of New Hampton Community Schools’ $19.415 million building project.

New gym has ‘different feeling’ for Chickasaws

Tue, 10/22/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Nate DeBondt

Although the original plans were to have the new gym completed in time for the start of the 2019 school year and volleyball season, New Hampton had to wait until this past weekend to finally open up this facility for the Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball tournament.

However, it wasn’t the first time the Chickasaw volleyball team was in the gym, as they practiced in it all week leading up to the tournament.

“”It was definitely a different feeling and takes time to get used to. We started practicing in there earlier this week, so we have not had a lot of time to get a good feel for it,” senior Michaela Fitzgerald said. “It was awesome to see such a huge New Hampton crowd in the new bleachers. That definitely fired us up.”

For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.

