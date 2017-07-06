New Hampton’s Heartland Days comes with a few changes this year

If it’s Heartland Days week — and it is — then Jason Speltz is keeping one eye on the sky and the other on New Hampton’s big town celebration.

“Just once, I’d like a perfect forecast for both days,” the New Horizons-Chamber director said. “The last few years, I’ve felt like I’ve been on pins and needles because of the forecast. ... But then again, if I could control the weather, I probably wouldn’t need this job, right?”

True that, but either way, Heartland Days is scheduled to kick off its three-day run on Friday with the annual parade, the first-ever Barbecue Cook Off and live music provided by Country Line Drive at Mickelson Park.

And Saturday’s schedule is chock full of events, including a performance by the Vic Ferrari Band and the fireworks show, while Sunday is highlighted by the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad and the Heartland Jam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

The 2017 edition of Heartland Days will look a little different than in past years.

Start with the Vic Ferrari Band, which is replacing The Dweebs, who have played Heartland Days the past four years.

