New Hampton acting duo receives All-State speech honors

New Hampton High School senior Hannah Schwickerath had one eye on the computer screen Monday afternoon.

“They had said it would be posted late afternoon, so from after school until the time it was posted, I was hitting the ‘refresh’ button,” she said.

Schwickerath was anticipating the results from the Iowa High School Speech Association’s state group contests, but she already knew she and fellow senior Jeffery Reicks had performed at an All-State level.

The results that finally appeared on her screen simply validated that performance.

“It’s not like it was at midnight or something, it was at about 5 p.m.,” said Reicks, who was also waiting to see the results. “I felt very confident in our performance.”

Reicks, also a senior, and Schwickerath earned “Outstanding” status in the Ensemble Acting category for their performance of the piece “Perfect,” written by Rachel Christopher, at the IHSSA State Group Speech Contest held in Decorah on Saturday.

One of the more amazing things about the All-State designation for the duo was the fact that they had only rehearsed the piece for about two weeks before the district competition. A slot had opened up late in the Ensemble Acting category.

For more of this article, see Friday's Tribune.