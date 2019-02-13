New Hampton art student will get national audience

Angel Antonio laughed when asked what the biggest difference between drawing with ink and doing the same with pencil.

“Definitely, the eraser,” the New Hampton High School freshman said and then added with a laugh, “When I’m using ink, trust me, I miss my eraser.”

But the talented artist who is making a name for himself is just as adept with ink as he is pencil lead, and next month, one of his works will be displayed at the National Art Educators Association Conference in Boston after Antonio’s entry in the Art Educators of Iowa’s “Flag Contest” was selected the winner by a panel of judges.

