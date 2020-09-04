New Hampton changes ‘Grab & Go’ distribution

New Hampton Community Schools has changed its meal distribution system, in large part to keep those volunteering to drop off its meals as safe as possible.

“It’s really about social distancing,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, “If we can limit the amount of contact our volunteers have to have, it’s something we need to do.”

The district announced Friday that instead of having its “Grab & Go” meals distributed five times a week, it will distribute the meals on Mondays and Wednesdays.

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.