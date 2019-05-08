New Hampton City Council reinstates police sergeant

The New Hampton City Council on a unanimous vote reinstated a New Hampton sergeant who has been on paid administrative lead since Sept. 24, 2018.

Council members went into closed session for almost 80 minutes, and when they returned, Mayor Deb Larsen announced that the council members had voted to reinstate Steve Stalder to the police force.

Last month, the State of Iowa Auditor’s office released a report that showed former Police Chief Mike Anderson allowed Stalder to carry over vacation time and that he also allowed him “comp time” instead of vacation.

When current Police Chief Zach Nosbisch learned of timecard discrepancies, he placed both Stalder and the department's part-time administrative assistant, Karen Schmitt, on the paid leave.

The council also recommended to Nosbisch Monday night that he reinstate Schmitt as the department's secretary.

— For more on this story, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the Aug. 13 Tribune