New Hampton Community School to provide meals to students, families

New Hampton Community Schools will begin dropping off lunches and breakfast on Wednesday at locations throughout the district.

The locations will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and district officials say even “if you have children who are not in school yet, meals can also be provided.”

The drop off sites include the New Hampton’s Mikkelson Park and New Hampton Elementary School playground, Ionia’s City Park, Alta Vista City parking lot, North Washington’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parking lot, Jerico Jo’s and the parking lot next to Ameritec that is just off the ramp at the intersection of Highways 63 and 18.

The district is asking residents to contact the school at 641-394-2134 so that it can have an accurate count of meals that need to be prepared.