New Hampton crowns 2019 homecoming king

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 8:46pm Bob Fenske
Ethan Rosonke named king; queen to be crowned Friday
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s homecoming celebration shifted into high gear on Thursday as a number of events were held, highlighted by the crowning of Ethan Rosonke as the homecoming king.

After a day in which high school athletes took part in the annual Celebrity Readers program in the morning and all students at New Hampton schools gathered for a fun-filled “Game Day” event in the afternoon, the annual homecoming parade drew a huge crowd.

The day ended with the king coronation ceremony in which Rosonke received his crown from 2018 Homecoming King Tom Clark. Other candidates included Austin Bast, Bryce Maloy, Evan Rosonke and Connor Gorman.

New Hampton’s homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of Friday’s football game between the Chickasaws and Waverly-Shell Rock. The five queen candidates are Michaela Fitzgerald, Ashlynn Tank, Paige Laures, Abby Robinson and Maddie Hoeck.

— For more on homecoming, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the Sept. 24 Tribune

