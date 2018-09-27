New Hampton crowns homecoming king

New Hampton’s homecoming celebration shifted into high gear Thursday night as the annual parade drew a large crowd to downtown New Hampton and a king was crowned later in the evening at the high school.

Tom Clark was named king at the end of a fun coronation program after a parade that saw a few sprinkles but went off without a hitch.

Other king candidates included Ryan Anderson, Max Babcock, Mason Cleveland and Nick TeKippe.

The New Hampton homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime of Friday’s football game with Iowa Falls-Alden, and the queen candidates include Taylor Bearman, Olivia Burke, Faith Erdman, Kori Jirak and Sadie Tenge.

Also on Friday, a tailgating party will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and four new members — Bill and Connie Boyd, Taylor (Moore) Moser and Brian Tenge — will be inducted into the Chickasaw Athletic Hall of Fame in between the fresh-soph and varsity games, starting around 7 p.m.

