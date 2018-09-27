Home / News / New Hampton crowns homecoming king
Homecoming King Tom Clark (front row) poses with the other candidates — (from left) Mason Cleveland, Max Babcock, Nick TeKippe and Ryan Anderson — following the coronation ceremony Tuesday.

New Hampton crowns homecoming king

Thu, 09/27/2018 - 10:11pm Bob Fenske
Clark first of two to reign; queen to be crowned Friday
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s homecoming celebration shifted into high gear Thursday night as the annual parade drew a large crowd to downtown New Hampton and a king was crowned later in the evening at the high school.
Tom Clark was named king at the end of a fun coronation program after a parade that saw a few sprinkles but went off without a hitch.
Other king candidates included Ryan Anderson, Max Babcock, Mason Cleveland and Nick TeKippe.
The New Hampton homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime of Friday’s football game with Iowa Falls-Alden, and the queen candidates include Taylor Bearman, Olivia Burke, Faith Erdman, Kori Jirak and Sadie Tenge.
Also on Friday, a tailgating party will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and four new members — Bill and Connie Boyd, Taylor (Moore) Moser and Brian Tenge — will be inducted into the Chickasaw Athletic Hall of Fame in between the fresh-soph and varsity games, starting around 7 p.m.

— For more on New Hampton's homecoming, return to nhtrib.com and see the Oct. 2 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

