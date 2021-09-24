New Hampton crowns homecoming royalty

New Hampton High School's homecoming royalty was completed Friday night when Caitlyn Rochford was crowned the 2021 queen during a ceremony at halftime of the New Hampton-Crestwood foorball game.

Rochford received her crown a day after Gavin Rings was named the 2021 king during a pep assembly held at the high school.

School officials said this year's homecoming went exceptionally well, and the students showed their mettle even during a parade that was held under a pouring rain Friday afternoon.

The weeklong celebation wraps up with a homecoming dance on Saturday evening at the New Hampton American Legion Hall.

