New Hampton enrollment drops

The enrollment numbers didn’t surprise New Hampton Community School officials, yet they still stung.

Board members last week learned that the district’s certified enrollment, as of Oct. 1, was 916, a drop of 2.6 percent from the district’s Oct. 1, 2018, enrollment.

“Last year’s seniors were in one of our biggest classes so we knew this was coming,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “It’s one reason it’s important that we’ve built our unspent balance up so that we can weather this.”

For more on this story see the October 29 Tribune.